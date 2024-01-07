Hollywood prepares for the 81st edition of the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES.- Barbie y Oppenheimer, The pair of films that dominated the box office and painted social media pink and gray last year land in the Golden Globes this Sunday as favorites to sweep the gala.

Nicknamed as Barbenheimer, After premiering side by side and earning $2.4 billion at the box office, the productions totaled 17 nominations at the 81st edition of the Golden Globes, which marks the beginning of the long-awaited awards season. Hollywood.

“They are so different from each other, and yet both were successful (…). We are excited that both will be well represented here,” said Golden Globes producer Glenn Weiss.

Barbie, by Greta Gerwig, who turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a clever satire about misogyny and female empowerment, leads the way with nine nominations. It is considered a favorite to win the Globe for best comedy film and best screenplay, and has three of the six nominations for best song.

The highest grossing of the year, it can also win a new award that celebrates the collection in cinemas.

Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan, which complements the successful do that shook the American summer, follows the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb and has eight nominations.

The film, favorite to win the awards for best dramatic film, best director and best soundtrack, focuses on the rivalry between a brilliant scientist and a powerful politician, played by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., respectively.

Both performers are favorites for best dramatic actor and best supporting actor.

All the way up

The party around Barbenheimer is welcomed by the organizers of this new version of the Golden Globes.

Private investors bought the awards after years of controversy, and invested heavily to revive the gala that was once considered “the biggest party in Hollywood.”

The award show, which for decades offered prominence and momentum to contenders for the Oscar, was accused of racism and corruption in 2021. The event went off the air in 2022 and several stars skipped last year’s edition.

Since then, the shady group of journalists based in Los Angeles that created the award 80 years ago was dismembered and international critics entered the game to contribute to the voting for this edition.

“It’s been a great reset for the Globes,” Weiss told AFP.

Despite recent events, Weiss hopes that stars are encouraged to celebrate after a difficult 2023 when two harsh strikes paralyzed Hollywood. Celebrities could take advantage of the Golden Globes to promote their films ahead of the Oscars and make up for the time lost during protests by actors and screenwriters.

Big names in music, such as Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, compete for best song, and Taylor Swift for the recent film version of her Eras Tour.

Ben Affleck, Jodie Foster, Kevin Costner and Matt Damon will be among the presenters.

“We want this to be the big opening party of the awards season, for everyone to feel that energy. We lived through the strikes together, and we came out of it,” Weiss said.

But what there will apparently be no mention of is the turbulent past. “I think everything has been said,” Weiss commented.

Cooper aims double

If Murphy loses in the best dramatic actor category, it is possible that the award will go to Bradley Cooper, who plays musician Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

Cooper is also nominated as director, and could become the first person to win both statuettes for the same film.

The actress of indigenous origin Lily Gladstone arrives as a favorite to win the Golden Globe in drama for her role in The Moon Killersby Martin Scorsese, which has seven nominations.

Those who stayfrom director Alexander Payne, could have two winners in the acting categories with Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who play a cantankerous history teacher and a prep school cook in the 1970s, respectively.

Emma Stone is the favorite for the best comedy actress award for her role in the surreal poor creatures.

In the television sector, Succession, The Bear y Row They will dominate the drama, comedy and miniseries categories, in that order.

The Chilean Pedro Pascal competes for best dramatic actor, while the Spanish The Snow Societyabout the tragedy of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes in 1972, is the favorite to win as best non-English language film.

Comedian Jo Koy entertains the 81st Golden Globes ceremony.

FUENTE: AFP