Hollywood stars are present at the 2024 Sundance Festival

PARK CITY.- Las stars Peter Pascal y Kristen Stewart and acclaimed directors Richard Linklater and Steven Soderbergh are some of the figures who gather in the mountains of Utah this Thursday for the start of the 40th edition of the sundance dinner festival.

Co-founded by Robert Redford and held in this mountainous state in the northwest of the country with sub-zero temperatures and an altitude of 2,150 meters, Sundance will be the premiere setting for the most anticipated independent films of the year.

The Latin American selection will feature, among others, productions from Mexico, Peru and Brazil, all focused on social dynamics and with a gender perspective.

The festival will also screen dozens of new documentaries on topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of American democracy and concerns of the LGBTQ community.

While some films such as the Lionel Richie documentary The Greatest Night in Pop and Laura Linney’s dramatic comedy Suncoast They have already guaranteed their premieres with studios such as Netflix and Disney, others hope to find distribution channels at the festival, a key space to access Hollywood and beyond.

“I hope we get distribution with someone who will allow a theatrical screening first before going to the theater.” streaming”, said June Squibb, the 93-year-old actress from Thelma, an action comedy that is making noise before its premiere on the first night of the festival and is billed as a geriatric version of Mission: Impossible.

Also for Thursday night it arrives Freaky Talesby the Chilean-American Pedro Pascal, which tells a series of interconnected stories that take place on the same day in 1987, in Oakland, with punk teenagers, skinhead Nazis, a rap duel and a national basketball league star.

Drama

The star of Twilight Kristen Stewart arrives with two films that stand out among the 85 world premieres at Sundance. “They will be two of the most talked-about productions of the Festival,” predicted Kim Yutani, programming director.

Love Lies Bleeding portrays a violent and criminal romance between a gym manager and a bisexual bodybuilder.

While Love Me, in which Stewart shares the screen with Steven Yeun (Row), was mysteriously presented as a virtual relationship between a buoy and a satellite in a post-human world.

Other highlights of the independent film festival are A Real Paindirected by Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars alongside Kieran Culkin (Succession) like a pair of incompatible cousins ​​visiting their Polish grandmother’s homeland.

On the other hand, in The OutrunSaoirse Ronan plays an alcoholic who returns from London to the sparsely inhabited Arcadian Islands in Scotland as part of her recovery.

Sundance darlings Soderbergh and Linklater return to Park City with their latest projects.

Soderbergh trae Presence, a chilling suburban drama from Lucy Liu, and Linklater offers the documentary series God Save Texasabout his hometown.

Social content

Among the offerings with a Latin American seal, productions from Peru, Mexico and Brazil stand out.

queens, by Peruvian-Swiss director Klaudia Reynicke-Candeloro, is set in the social and political chaos of Peru in 1992, and follows two sisters who, together with their mother, look for a way to flee their country for the United States.

Dirty, by the Mexicans Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez, focuses on an orphan of the violence that eats away at the country’s interior and how this defines his life, while Shy, the premiere of the Brazilian Pedro Freire, addresses the mother-daughter relationship through the comings and goings of an unemployed actress who lives with her mother in a favela in Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, the drama In the Summersdirected by Colombian-American Alessandra Lacorazza, brings Ren’s acting debut Resident Pérez Joglar as the father of two young Latinas who struggles between the illusion and the reality of a life of addiction.

In the documentary genre, the Mexican Carla Gutirrez brings Frida, a new window into the life of the acclaimed painter structured from her personal diary.

AI and politics

Sundance this year offers several views on artificial intelligence (AI), a topic that causes discussion in the industry.

The fear that AI could replace screenwriters and actors was an important part of the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood last year.

But Love Machina examines the positive impact of technology, while Eternal You offers a more complex perspective emphasizing the universe of possibilities that AI brings to the startup sector.

In a year of presidential elections in the United States, the documentary War Game can engage audiences as they watch real-life U.S. spy chiefs, defense officials, and politicians execute an exercise in which they must manage a political coup in the wake of a disputed presidential election.

Sundance starts on Thursday and ends on January 28.

