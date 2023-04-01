Hollywood validates ChatGPT as screenwriter (to everyone’s surprise)

Hollywood Screenwriters Union Doesn’t Demand ChatGPT Ban

The idea is on the contrary to use the language model as a production tool

AI to help with scriptwriting is already a reality

The Writers Guild of America is a very powerful union that often shakes Hollywood studios by threatening them with a strike if their demands are not heard. Also, the view of this organization on the arrival of ChatGPT was closely scrutinized, and it is rather surprising.

If some were indeed expecting a request to ban the use of this technology, they will be at their expense. The authors thus say they are totally open to using the language model to help them write a screenplay.

Crucial negotiations

There is however a big downside, there is no question of sharing writing credit or splitting revenue with the developers of these technologies. In concrete terms, WGA members could therefore use ChatGPT-type AIs as writing tools. One could also imagine that the studios provide them with a draft synopsis imagined by a language model and that a human author is responsible for developing it.

For now, we are still in the middle of negotiating the text, and the WGA explains that it will report on the next steps by the end of the contract between the latter and the studios on May 1st. Faithful to its tradition of protest, the organization does not exclude a strike.

The question of the possibility of seeing an AI completely write a script without any human intervention is not addressed in this negotiation project. Perhaps the subject is too taboo, and it is true that it would threaten the whole profession.

Convincing scriptwriter AIs?

We will therefore follow the evolution of this case carefully. But we can note in the meantime that the use of generative language models to create scenarios is already a reality.

DeepMind, the Google company, has for example created a tool that generates the main features of a story, descriptions of places and scenes, or even to create characters. Authors can grab this set and perfect it.

For our part, we had tried to ask Bing Chat, Microsoft’s AI, to imagine the synopses of the next Marvel and Star Wars films. While not perfect, they weren’t ridiculous. You can also read them here.