Holocaust, a day to remember in Miami

MIAMI.- On Saturday, January 27, the world commemorates the International Day of Holocaust to remember the murder of six million Jews during and millions of other victims of Nazism, during World War II (1939-1945) with the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.

In the Miami metropolitan area, where some 123,000 Jews reside, the Jewish Federation of Greater Miami (JCRC) commemorates the occasion with an extraordinary event at the imposing Holocaust Memorial, with the participation of survivors of the deplorable events.

The event, which begins at 12:30 p.m., is chaired by the Consul General of Israel, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Germany, Christofer Burger, the survivor and co-founder of the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, David Shaecter, as well as the town’s mayor, Steven Meiner, and the director of the JCRC, Josh Sayles.

Located at 1933 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach was designed by architect Kenneth Treister, whose towering 40-foot-tall central sculpture Love and Anguish was cast by Cuban sculptor Tony López in 1989.

The large centerpiece is a huge bronze representation of an outstretched arm rising from the earth and reaching towards the sky, and is filled with figures of mourners and victims trying to help each other in a final act of love.