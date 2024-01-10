Home of Cuban doctor Alexander Figueredo vandalized in the US

Cuban exiled doctor Alexander Jesus Figueredo Izaguirre reported that an alleged thief vandalized his house and stole some jewelry and money.

With suspicion, the doctor stated in a post Facebook that “it was time to buy a gun,” questioning the nature of that misdeed, so unusual in the United States, where he has lived for more than a year.

“They broke the door to enter my house. The strange thing about the case is that here in the US these robberies are hardly seen, unless I am a millionaire and that is not the case,” she argued.

Figueredo Izaguirre believes that “the cat is trapped here,” because in addition to breaking the door of his apartment, they only took some costume jewelry and a little money.

Publication in Facebook

“Just in case, the next time he goes with two hits,” he threatened.

Several Internet users agreed that the Cuban regime – which has even dedicated articles in the official press to discredit him – could be behind this fact, with the intention of intimidating the doctor, whose complaints about the precariousness of the health system on the island do not stop despite the fact that he emigrated more than a year ago.

Recently the doctor – who has become a very uncomfortable activist for the Havana regime – made public the case of six doctors convicted of alleged negligence in the care of a patient at the Bayamo hospital.

This event was preceded by several complaints about the terrible conditions and lack of supplies to deal with emergencies at the facility involved.

Likewise, he published a letter demanding that the officials of the regime who have diverted millions of dollars from internationalist missions that the regime promotes, and that were not intended to improve the conditions of the health system on the island.

After these publications, the regime’s press wrote an article in which it attempted to discredit Figueredo Izaguirre, whom it described as a “terrible professional,” among other offenses, as the ruling party usually does with activists who are uncomfortable with it.