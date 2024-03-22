Homeless asks to be repatriated to Cuba after law that prohibits sleeping in public spaces in Miami

A homeless Cuban living in Miami asked to be deported to his native country after learning about the new law that prohibits sleeping in public spaces in Florida.

The recent signing by the Florida Governor Ron DeSantisof the law HB-1365, leaves a vulnerable part of the population in an even more delicate situation.

Among these people, the statements of a homeless Cuban who now requests to be repatriated to Cuba have recently become known.

The law, which prohibits homeless people from sleeping and camping in public spaces, including sidewalks, parks or around infrastructure, goes into effect on October 1 of this year.

DeSantis noted that the law seeks to protect the safety of residents in these places and offer help to homeless people suffering from drug and mental health problems.

In Miami Beach, where the law was signed, and in downtown Miami, signs prohibiting these practices are already visible.

Alex Fernandezcommissioner of Miami Beach, has defended the regulation, saying that, in addition to providing assistance to the homeless, it will prevent the increase in street loitering.

However, it establishes that counties can create designated areas to serve this population, as long as certain health and safety conditions are met. Commissioner Fernández reaffirmed that Miami Beach has no intentions of establishing such camps.

Contrary to this option, Ron Bookhead of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, expressed skepticism about creating camps in the county, arguing that adequate facilities already exist that surpass the alternative of emergency camps.

The law states that if homeless people refuse to accept help offered by local governments, they could face arrest.

The Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office issued a statement assuring its commitment to preventing homelessness through programs that support permanence in homes and provide legal assistance against evictions.

Amid discussions over homelessness and rising rent costs in Florida cities like Miami, DeSantis led a press conference highlighting the future availability of mental health services and substance abuse treatment for homeless.

The request for repatriation by the Cuban citizen reflects the desperate situation that the homeless in Miami may face as a result of these new measures. The complex dynamic between social assistance and the regulation of public space is evident, a reality that affects numerous people.