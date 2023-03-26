Honduras breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which denounces Beijing’s “intimidation”

This is a setback for Taiwan, which is losing one more ally. China and Honduras established diplomatic relations on Sunday March 26, after the rupture, a few hours earlier, of ties between Tegucigalpa and Taipei, which is now only recognized by 13 States in the world.

“The two governments have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations”the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sequel after the ad

China considers the island of Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, to be one of its provinces, which it has yet to manage to reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the civil war. Chinese. Completed in 1949, the conflict pitted the Communists (who eventually took power in mainland China) against the Nationalist army (forced to retreat to the island).

In seven decades, the communist army was never able to conquer the island, which remained under the control of the “Republic of China” – which once ruled all of China and now only rules Taiwan.

During a ceremony in Beijing, the Honduran Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina, signed with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang a document acknowledging the establishment of diplomatic relations. They then toasted in front of a row of flags from their countries.

Honduran outbidding?

“We would be delighted to welcome (Honduran) President Xiomara Castro to China as soon as possible”Qin Gang said, looking forward to bilateral relations “which will benefit both countries and their peoples”.

The sequel after the ad

“Let us address this message to the Taiwanese authorities: promoting independence and separatism in Taiwan, going against the will and the interests of the Chinese nation (…) is a dead end. »

On behalf of “one China principle”Beijing does not allow foreign countries to have diplomatic relations simultaneously with it and with Taipei.

In a press release from his ministry published on Saturday evening, Enrique Reina indicated that he had notified Taiwan of “the decision to sever diplomatic relations”. In response, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Sunday accused Honduras of ” to delude “ about Chinese promises of economic aid.

During a press conference in Taipei, he also accused Tegucigalpa of overbidding in recent weeks in order to obtain funding.

“Checkbook diplomacy”

Enrique Reina had invoked on March 15 “great needs” of Honduras in economic matters and the refusal of Taiwan to increase its aid to justify the desire to establish relations with Beijing.

The sequel after the ad

“The severance of diplomatic relations between our country and Honduras is part of a series of coercion and intimidation by China”responded the office of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

In a message on Facebook, she judged « regrettable » the severance of ties with Tegucigalpa.

“We are not going to engage China in an empty battle of carrying out checkbook diplomacy” to keep allies, she said.

“It is important to note that (China) often makes, in exchange for diplomatic recognition, promises that ultimately remain unfulfilled” reacted the American Institute in Taiwan – the de facto embassy of the United States on the island.

Vatican, Haiti, Paraguay…

Chinese authorities have sought to diplomatically isolate Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

She comes from a party traditionally in favor of independence. An absolute red line for Beijing, which threatens to intervene militarily to prevent such a scenario and has increased its economic and military pressure on the island.

The sequel after the ad

In recent years, Beijing had already removed several Latin American allies from Taipei. Among the states that still have diplomatic relations with Taiwan are the Vatican, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Paraguay, Pacific island nations and Haiti.

This new diplomatic setback comes as Tsai Ing-wen is due to leave on Wednesday for a trip to two of his last allies, Belize and Guatemala. She should stop in the United States, an initiative condemned by Beijing.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would meet Tsai Ing-wen in California, with the US State Department saying the planned trip was a « transit » rather than a ” visit “.