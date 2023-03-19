Honduras Progreso lost 2-1 at home against CD Real Sociedad

On date 13 of the Honduras – Liga Betcris de Clausura 2023 tournament, R. Sociedad took a valuable away win in the match against H.Progreso. The goal of the match for the locals was scored by Jhan Mora (8′ 2T). While the away goals were made by Edder Delgado (15′ 1T) and Dexter Mónico (43′ 1T).

The figure of the meeting was Edder Delgado. The CD Real Sociedad midfielder stood out against Honduras Progreso as he scored 1 goal.

Dexter Mónico was also key in the Humberto Micheletti stadium. The CD Real Sociedad midfielder stood out against Honduras Progreso as he scored 1 goal.

In the match there were 2 admonished: Harold Sandoval and Dexter Mónico.

H.Progreso’s coach, John López, arranged a 5-3-2 formation on the field with José Zuniga in goal; Ángel Barrios, Carlos Pérez, Dabirson Castillo, Dixon Ramírez and Nelson Marín on the defensive line; José Quiroz, Luis Garrido and Ilce Barahona in the middle; and Jhan Mora and Harold Sandoval in the attack.

For their part, those led by Mauro Reyes planted themselves with a 3-5-2 strategy with Marcos Allen under the three sticks; Ricky Zapata, César Oseguera and Luis Ortiz in defense; Deyron Martínez, Edder Delgado, Samuel Pozantes, Daniel Rocha and Dexter Mónico in midfield; and Diego Reyes and Rony Martínez up front.

For the next date, H.Progreso will visit Real España. On the other hand, R. Sociedad will receive Vida.

The local is in tenth place with 6 points, while the visitor reached 11 points and is placed in eighth place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory