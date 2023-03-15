Honduras wants to establish relations with China

The left-wing President of the Central American state of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening (local time) that she had commissioned Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to lead the process of establishing diplomatic relations with China. There are only 14 countries in the world that recognize the island democratic republic of Taiwan diplomatically – including small Pacific countries, Caribbean islands, states in Central America and the Vatican.

With its one-China doctrine, the communist leadership in Beijing does not allow any country to have relations with both the People’s Republic and Taiwan. Germany also only has an unofficial representation in Taipei. China regards the democratic island republic as part of the People’s Republic, while Taiwan, on the other hand, has long regarded itself as an independent state. Recently, tensions in the region had increased.