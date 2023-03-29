“Honest Trailer” Destroys Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero In Criticism

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It has provoked all kinds of opinions since its launch in mid-2022. Fans of the franchise and anime critics have expressed their vision of what was the work of Akira Toriyama, developed by Toei Animation.

Criticism about the CGI animation, always comparing it with what the old 2D Dragon Ball Z was like, is one of the constant topics of conversation in forums and social networks.

And regarding the story, there is talk of the prominence of other characters different from Goku and Vegeta, who have monopolized all the arcs since the anime returned.

Fortunately, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gives Gohan a chance with the amazing transformation of Beast and Piccolo with the imposing Orange. Despite this, the folks at Screen Junkies have trashed the movie by pointing to the return of the Red Patrol and recycling the Cell and Androids arc.

In one of their hilarious “Honest Trailer” pieces, Screen Junkies detailed every one of the film’s imperfections and joked about the exaggerations in the scales of power that Gohan and Piccolo achieved.

The content creators make more fun of the ways in which they both reached the new transformations and not the new levels each reached.

They make a criticism in which they express that in Dragon Ball they are obsessed with butts because of Bulma’s scenes, which include an aesthetic desire for Shenlong and how they show Cheelai.

Enjoy the “Honest Trailer” of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.