Hong Kong: Prominent human rights activist arrested

One of Hong Kong’s best-known human rights activists was arrested today by the SAR’s security police. Albert Ho was arrested on charges of “inciting false testimony” under the controversial 2020 “security law,” police sources told AFP.

Ho, 71, was a member of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance, which for 30 years had held an annual memorial service for the victims of the bloody crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The lawyer is already facing ten years in prison in connection with another case. He is charged with “incitement to endanger state power” – a criminal offense also stemming from the “security law” imposed by Beijing three years ago. The law was intended to quell the widespread protests by the pro-democracy movement.

The process in this case is still pending. Ho was released on bail in August after serving almost a year in prison. The terms of the bail included a ban on any speech that could be considered a threat to national security.