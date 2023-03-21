Hope for Bayonetta? Producer also sees a future for the franchise after Origins

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was released on March 8, 2023. The fact that this title does not have to mean the end of the Bayonetta franchise is explained by none other than the Bayonetta creator himself.

Hideki Kamiya betrays to Famitsuthat PlatinumGames plans to expand the series. Internally, these plans for Bayonetta have already been discussed. Now only Nintendo has to be brought on board. The publisher has not yet officially approved the plans.

During the interview, Kamiya says, “We’d love to expand the world of the series with a new collection of games. We’re currently working on it, and Tinari-san and I have been talking about what we want to do next. We haven’t yet with Nintendo talked about.”



The game director, Tinari Abibi, also commented on the matter. “What I want to say to the fans is that while the gameplay in this game is completely different, the team has put a lot of love into this game and I hope you all will enjoy the new features we have developed I also recommend this game to players who have never played a Bayonetta game as it is a very unique game.”

So the producer and the game director Tinari agree. It should continue with Bayonetta. Whether this wish will be implemented depends primarily on Nintendo.

Makoto Okazaki, who takes on the role of producer on Nintendo’s side, dampens hopes again. “We don’t have anything concrete to say about the future of the series right now, but personally I don’t think this is the end of Bayonetta,” he says, adding: “First of all, I’d like to hear the thoughts and opinions of the players who are following this played the game and then start thinking about the future of the series.”