Hopefully better than Cats: Director for Disney’s new remake has been confirmed

You now have the feeling that Disney all his classics sooner or later than Live action remake want to reinterpret. This year, for example, already stand Arielle the mermaid (in cinemas from May 25) and the new edition of Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28 on Disney Plus) on the schedule. But that’s not all. Many more films are planned in the coming years. And there are now new details on one of these projects.

Found a director for Aristocats

A year ago, it was announced that Disney was releasing a live-action reboot of aristocats will give. The classic of the year 1970 should again be a mix of CGI animals and real actors, as you already know from other films. Now the director for Aristocats has been chosen. Ahmir Thompson – also known as Questlove – will take over this task. With his documentary “Summer of Soul” the drummer won an Oscar in 2022.

For the adaptation of the screenplay are Keith Bunin (Onwards) and Will Gluck (Peter Hase) responsible. However, it is not yet clear who will slip into the roles of Adelaide Bonfamille, Butler Edgar and the cats Duchesse, Marie, Toulouse, Berlioz and Tomcat Thomas O’Malley. It is also unclear when and where we will see the planned new edition of Aristocats.

More live-action remakes on the way

In addition to the already mentioned new editions of Ariel, the mermaid and Peter Pan, the year 2024 is also available snow white (Snow White) and Mufasa: The Lion King (a prequel to The Lion King) is already planning the next films. Remakes of Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Robin Hood, Tinker Bell, Bambi, Lilo & Stitch are also in production. Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Cruella are also set to get a sequel.

Source: Variety