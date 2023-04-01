Hori’s Street Fighter VI arcade stick is now available for pre-order

Last year, the Hori Fighting Stick Alpha was released to rave reviews. Ahead of the release of Street Fighter VI on June 2nd, comes a version that with its 19 different motifs focuses on that game. The knitting is available for pre-booking Amazon. The price is 230 dollars (Approximately 2400 kroner) but some shipping and import costs are added. Amazon calculates the price then to be around SEK 3,500, so it may be worth waiting until it appears in a Swedish store eventually.

This is how it looks in standard design, but you can…

It is compatible with PC, Playstation 4 and 5 and it has Hayabusa buttons, touchpad, built-in sound and microphone but perhaps most notably, you can set up four profiles via an app and then switch between them with a dedicated button. If you want to change the look of it, you get a link to 18 different motifs that you can then print out and switch between by simply opening the needle.