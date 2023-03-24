Horschel defeats Rahm and eliminates him from Match Play – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 24 (EFE).- Billy Horschel won this Friday by five holes up and four by playing the Spanish Jon Rahm and left the number two in the world ranking out of the WGC Match Play tournament in Austin (Texas ).

Rahm reached the third day of group 2 with the obligation to win to advance to the round of 16, but he could not against a Horschel who continued his path in Austin with two wins and a draw in his three games.

The Biscayan says goodbye to Austin after losing to Ricky Fowler in his debut and winning over Keith Mitchell on Thursday.

Against Horschel, Rahm only won the sixth hole, while losing holes two, five, eight, ten, eleven and fourteen.

American Scottie Scheffler, number one in the world and defending champion, advanced with full victories, who is on a streak of eight consecutive wins in this tournament.

He won group 1 and beat Tom Kim this Friday by three holes up and two to play.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy also shielded his ticket for the round of 16, completing a three out of three by beating Keegan Bradley by three holes up and two to play.

The tournament, belonging to the world series, is the only one on the PGA calendar that is played under the ‘match play’ format with direct knockouts.

The clashes of the sixteen groups were completed this Friday, on Saturday the round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played, while on Sunday the semifinals, final and match for third place will be played.