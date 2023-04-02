Hotel capacity puts Colo Colo in trouble during his visit to Pereira

Colo will make his long-awaited debut in the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday against Deportivo Pereira in Colombia, but with an uncertainty: he could not find accommodation in the city of Pereira.

After the victory against Huachipato for the National Championship, the Albos get ready to face the most important competition on the continent, the Libertadores Cup from America. The debut will be as a visitor against Deportivo Pereira of Colombia and will take place on this day Wednesday, April 5, starting at 10:00 p.m.

Gustavo Quinteros and his team are already focused on what will be the match against the current Colombian soccer champion, but the truth is that Colo Colo’s concern is not only on the field, since El Cacique has logistical problems.

Religious holiday

The reason? The city of Pereira, the city where the meeting will take place, is characterized by having a very religious population and from April 2 to the next 9 of the same month, the Easter holidayan event that brings together a large number of people and it is for this reason that the Colo Colo delegation was asked impossible to find a hotel within the same city.

Due to this situation, it is that from Colo Colo they had to expedite the efforts and finally managed to find accommodation at the Hotel Mocawa Plaza in Armeniawhich is located in the city of Armenia, one hour from Pereira.

Without a doubt, this creates a headache that was not in Gustavo Quinteros’s plans and that, if added to the large number of hours involved in a plane trip from Chile to Colombia, will cause extra wear and tear on the Colocolino delegation.

Despite the logistical complications, El Cacique will seek to have a good debut in the continental contest and obtain a result that will leave him in outposts and thus face Monagas from Venezuela on the second date, with a good score.