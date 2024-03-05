Hotel company fined for illegal rentals

The company LuxUrban Hotels Incorporated will have to pay a fine of 1.2 million dollars to the City of New York.

This is part of a settlement between the firm and the City after the latter accused the company of obtaining millions of dollars from the illegal rental of almost 70 short-term rental units in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The scheme ran from 2019 to 2022 and raised nearly $4 million, according to the lawsuit.

City and state laws prohibit landlords from renting entire apartments for less than 30 days.

LuxUrban used the services of Booking and Expedia to advertise apartments in Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, Upper West Side in Manhattan, but also in Brooklyn and other neighborhoods in the city.

The settlement is the latest in the city’s efforts to enforce stricter rules on illegal short-term rentals.

