Hour-long queues to play Diablo IV beta

The gates of hell opened earlier today for the open beta of Diablo IV for those who pre-ordered the action-adventure, and players from all over the world have poured in to the point where Blizzard’s servers are barely keeping up. Does history feel familiar? Well, in other words, everything is exactly as usual and the waiting time for those eager to club demons has in some cases been hours long. Something that gives some of us a certain amount of PTSD linked to the launch of Diablo III 11 years ago. We sincerely hope that Blizzard increases the server park for the game’s actual launch, otherwise all hell will break loose, literally.

On the 6th of June we all get the chance to visit Tristram and its surroundings again and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the game is just as raw, dark and gloriously bloody as the previewers have been gossiping about.

Are you one of those waiting in line to get in, and if you’ve had the chance to try it out, what do you think of Diablo IV?