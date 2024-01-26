House approves law that would prohibit the use of social networks by minors

MIAMI.- With a vote of 106 to 13, the Florida House of Representatives approved bill HB-1 that would prohibit the use of social networks by minors under 16 years of age in Florida.

Now the legal initiative must seek the green light from the Senate as a prior step to Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature.

The new legal initiative establishes that social platforms must prevent minors under 16 years of age from creating new accounts and requires them to cancel existing accounts of minors under 16 years of age.

On the other hand, the project requires that platforms use independent organizations to carry out age verifications when creating new accounts.

The platforms do not require parental authorization nor will they allow minors to account, even if they have the approval of their parents or guardians.

Ineligible minors themselves can request cancellation of their account, as can parents.

Some companies such as Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and NetChoice are considering the possibility of challenging the law in court and it is approved.

