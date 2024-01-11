House of judge who will decide Trump fraud case threatened with bomb

Judge Arthur Engoron, who will hear final arguments today in the fraud case against former President Donald Trump’s family business in New York, received a bomb threat at his home today.

Authorities responded to the threat at Judge Arthur Engoron’s home on Long Island, a court official said. As a result, the procedure is not expected to be delayed.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has repeatedly disparaged the judge in the case, accusing him in a social media post Wednesday night of working closely with the New York Attorney General “to harm me.”

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, hours before the final day of the trial began, Nassau County police said they responded to an “emergency incident” at Engoron’s home in Great Neck. Nothing unusual was found at the scene, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Engoron had rejected an unusual plan by Trump to deliver his own closing remarks in the courtroom, in addition to summaries from his legal team, after the former president’s lawyers did not agree to the judge’s demand that he adhere to “relevant” statements. matters.”

The civil trial in New York against the Republican and two of his sons, as well as two other Trump Organization executives, for allegedly inflating the value of assets for years to obtain favorable terms with banks and insurers began on October 2, and It is expected to be resolved this week.

The Prosecutor’s Office already achieved a first victory before beginning the process, when Engoron summarily ruled that Trump and the other defendants were responsible for continued fraud at the Trump Organization and issued an order canceling their business licenses, which they have attempted. stop by claiming that it is not clear enough.

This morning, a few hours before the final arguments begin, the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, was “proud” of the case she has presented to Justice and trusted that the judge will agree with her, according to a statement. shared by your office.