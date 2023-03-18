House of the Dragon: “Jon Snow” star can hardly stand the series

When the predecessor series to Game of Thrones called House of the Dragon was released on HBO and in this country on Sky, fans were thrilled: not only were the many new dragons in the show fascinating, but the plot was at least as thrilling as in the mother series. But back in January we reported that Emilia Clarke hasn’t been able to do much with the prequel show and hasn’t even seen it yet. Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, is probably doing a similar thing. In an interview, he reveals that although he has seen the first episodes, he has hardly been able to stand the HBO series so far. You can find out why in the article!

“I’m having a hard time watching House of the Dragon”

While promoting his new project “Extrapolations” for Apple TV+, Kit Harrington also spoke in an interview about his difficult relationship with the “Game of Thrones” sequel “House of the Dragon”. Although he saw the first few episodes of the series, he didn’t really warm to it. And that’s not because of the characters, the plot, or even the overall quality of the prequel show.





On the contrary, he even loves the series: “I loved it. I think they did a fantastic job with it. Really good work and I think all the actors on the show are really great.”. He has far more trouble immersing himself in a world he was a part of for many years: “It’s hard for me to watch because I’ve lived in it for so long. There’s a pain, you know? So I’m slowly working my way through it.”.

When asked what exactly he meant by that, he drew a similar comparison to Emilia Clarke, who is also struggling with the new series: “It’s like watching other people in your costumes”. So Kit Harrington will continue to watch the series, just at his own pace. A second season has now been confirmed, but by the time that comes out, he will certainly be through with the first.

“Jon Snow” spin-off is still coming!

After the huge success of “Game of Thrones”, HBO also expected a similar influx of “House of the Dragon”. And be right! The series was a huge success, only the new video game series The Last of Us was even a bit more successful. So it’s no wonder that HBO is sticking to plans to develop a spin-off for Jon Schnee.

This series could follow the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch after he headed north beyond the Wall in Season 8. Of course, Kit Harrington will most likely be back for a show like this. When asked about a potential sequel, however, he only said the following: “Yes, I can’t say anything about that, I’m sorry”.

Also popular with PC games readers House of the Dragon Season 2: Showrunner hints at Dragon Tide The producers have a lot planned for Season 2 of the HBO series House of the Dragon. The same goes for the dragons. “Hodor!” – This Legend out of game of Thrones want super villain at DC become One of the most legendary side characters from Game of Thrones wants to get involved as a villain in the reboot of Marvel competitor DC.

So it remains to be seen when and in what form we can expect another series from the world of ice and fire. And the trend of former actors from the hit series not quite finding their way with the first season of House of the Dragon seems to be continuing. Have you already seen the series? Or are you similar to Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke? Feel free to write that in the comments!

Source: WiC