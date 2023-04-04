House where Aaron Carter died is up for sale

CDMX.- The house where Aaron Carter’s lifeless body was found on November 5, 2022 has been put up for sale for around $850,000.

The property located in Los Angeles County was put on the market by Christie M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway, who assured TMZ that there are already 5 potential buyers.

It is 4,131 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the bathroom where Aaron died is being completely remodeled. Carter bought what was his first home in 2019 for $430,000 and shared the news via Twitter.

“I finally own my first home in California, I have a place to call my own, I worked hard on myself, my mind, body and soul and stayed out of trouble, I got to do what I love every day thanks to everyone who believed in me at this point in my life.”

It is reported that the money raised will go to the singer’s estate and a trust for his one-year-old son Prince. The singer had tried to sell it a month before his death for around $780,000.

The interpreter of “I Want Candy” was found lifeless in a bathtub inside his house by a domestic worker, the cause of his death was described by the police as an overdose, however, his mother insists that a possible investigation be investigated homicide.