Household energy prices fell slightly in February. The energy price index (EPI) fell by 1.4 percent compared to January, according to the energy agency. In a year-on-year comparison, however, prices increased by 30.5 percent. In January, prices had risen by around 13 percent compared to December.

Household energy prices have now been on an upward trend for over a year. In February 2022, prices were already 27.4 percent higher year-on-year. Compared to February 2021, there is a price increase of 42 percent for this year.

“Currently, we can observe a relaxation in many energy sources. The view into the future is nowhere near as bleak as it was in autumn,” said Karina Knaus, energy market expert at the Austrian Energy Agency. Nevertheless, the prices are still at a very high level and the expert does not expect a drop to the level before the energy crisis. “As a society, we must continue to use energy efficiently and sparingly and develop alternative supply mechanisms,” said Knaus.