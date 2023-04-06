Houses cracked due to droughts: “The shrinkage-swelling of clay is a time bomb”

The environmental deputy Sandrine Rousseau must defend, this Thursday, April 6 in the National Assembly, a bill to better compensate the damage linked to the shrinkage-swelling of clays. A problem that we had dealt with in the “Obs” last October.

For Antoine and Laurie, the return from vacation was as brutal as it was hopeless. The suitcases barely unloaded, this young couple living in the town of Wannehain (North), half an hour by car from Lille, very quickly understood that their house had once again “moved” during the summer. On the exterior walls, new cracks appeared, while others spread. But it was inside that the damage was most obvious to them. “The partition separating the kitchen from the entrance has completely moved”breathes Antoine, as he shows us around the house in which he and his partner live with their two young children, 4 years old and 9 months old.

This is not the first time that the two Northerners have faced this kind of unpleasant surprise. Since they bought this pretty red brick house surrounded by a large garden in 2017, Antoine and Laurie have seen it wither away year after year, over the droughts. It all started with simple cracks, which appeared on the facades a few months after their installation. Nothing, a priori, very worrying. But everything changed from the scorching summer of 2019. The cracks suddenly grew, until