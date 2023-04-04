How Blade Runner anticipated generative AI behaviors

The film released in 1982 curiously anticipated very well what artificial intelligence is today.

“The analogies are quite interesting”, observes Xavier Perret, director of the Azure entity at Microsoft France on the Tech&Co set. The creatures in the movie Blade Runner are indeed close to today’s generative AI.

As a reminder, for those who do not have the scenario in mind. The action takes place in Los Angeles in 2019. Then appears a hyper-polluted city with flying cars and human-looking “androids” whose functioning is similar to that of current robots and software. In the film, Harisson Ford will therefore fight these androids.

Seen from today, the technologies presented in the film are quite prescient: voice command systems like voice assistants. Androids talk a lot, create things, are endowed with ChatGPT-style creativity. These contraptions charge using a battery like ChatGPT feeds on data.

Human-like AIs

Androids share their fears, their dreams, and evolve. “In Blade Runner, the generative AI is more creative than deterministic”, remarks Xavier Perret. Ultimately, these creatures envy humans.

The last scene of the film is quite characteristic. In a monologue, the robot says to the main character: “I have seen so many things”. A word from a robot said in the manner of a human, like ChatGPT is able to write a poem.

At the time of the film’s release, the AI ​​is in a kind of crossing of the desert. In the 1970s there was Natural Language Processing then nothing before the 90s and finally an acceleration in the last five years.