The Cacique will face this Saturday against the team led by Gustavo Huerta in the Mining Camp, where they had an uncomfortable visit the last time they met in the north of our country.

Colo Colo left the lackluster equality in the Superclásico into oblivion and is already working with his mind set on his next challenge: against Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium, as part of the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship.

The cast directed by Gustavo Quinteros will go to the north of our country with the obligation of adding three at any cost to regain confidence and fully enter the fight for the top positions in the standings.

How did Colo Colo do on his last visit to Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium?

The last time that the albos moved to El Salvador, they were a truly uncomfortable visit for the Minero cast, since they were left with a resounding 2 to 0 that helped them take one more step towards the remembered obtaining the 33rd star.

The Cacique came out with the knife between his teeth and at minute 10′, Augustine Bouzat recovered a ball in the high zone and gave it to Gabriel Costawho was left in front of the goal and left alone Juan Martin Lucero which marked the opening of the account.

After that, Popular continued in search of the goal of tranquility, although without the necessary clarity to beat the goalkeeper’s resistance. while on defense I did not have major anxieties before the local that he did not propose much and did not manage to generate great chances.

Until at 88′, Marco Rojas led a brutal counterattack that ended with an excellent pass into space to Alexander Oroz who went hand in hand with the goalkeeper and managed to send the ball into the back of the net to unleash the uproar of the colocolinos.

With that victory in the Mining Camp, Colo Colo added three gold points that allowed him to reach 54 units and be just one step away from lowering that remembered title.

Now, he will seek to replicate the good commitment of that afternoon of September 15 to light up once and for all and get into the fight to defend the title of the 2022 season.

Colo Colo and Cobresal will face each other this coming Saturday, March 18 starting at 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre Stadium and you can click here to not miss any details of this match valid for the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship.

Review the last visit of Colo Colo to Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium: