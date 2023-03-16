How does coffee affect the health of your heart?

The love for coffee is felt in the heart: this drink is one of the most beloved on the planet, the second most consumed in the world after water. Its effect on the body has been studied for decades, thanks to which some benefits have been found… and other non-positive effects.

The moderate consumption of coffee (from 3 to 5 cups a day) has been linked to a healthy diet, there are studies where it is explained that drinking it implies a lower risk of illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, endometrial and liver cancer, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and even with a reduction in the risk of premature death.

Because of its caffeine, the coffee acts mainly on the central nervous system, although this liquid splashes to other organs such as the kidneys, in which there are no definitive conclusions: while some investigations have been carried out that the excess can be harmful for this organ, there are studies that recognize its consumption as an element to prevent kidney stones. ¿Y que pasa con efecto del café en el corazón?

How does coffee affect the heart?

heart palpitations

This humectant cup of caffeine (active substance) affects each person differently, while some experience pleasure and a state of alert when drinking it, people who metabolize it more slowly or are sensitive to it experience secondary effects.

According to Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, although some people enjoy this temporary increase in energy by drinking coffee, a high amount of caffeine can cause unwanted heart palpitations.

“On the harmful side, too much coffee can raise blood pressure and cause anxiety, heart palpitations and difficulty sleeping”, says the American Heart Association.

Could raise cholesterol

Harvard TH Chan adds that some coffee preparations can raise bad cholesterol and triglycerides because they contain diterpenes:

Unfiltered coffee, like the French press and the Turkish one: it has more diterpenes.

Expreso: contain moderate songs.

Filtered (coffee prepared by dripping) and instantaneous: even if they do not contain, “the filter and the processing of these types of coffee eliminate the diterpenes”.

Improves the function of blood vessels

According to Eat this, not that, coffee is rich in beneficial antioxidants such as polyphenols, a substance that has been associated with the reduction of systemic inflammation and as an ally for: