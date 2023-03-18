How does the SP City Hall app intend to clash with Uber and 99?

Next week, Mobizap SP, a racing application commissioned by the São Paulo City Hall, goes into operation. The proposal is to balance the hegemony of large services in the sector, such as Uber and 99. The difference, according to the Department of Mobility and Transit, is that the driver always keeps 89% of the value of the ride. In other apps, this is a varying rate.

Therefore, in this episode, we receive the secretary of Mobility and Transit of the city of São Paulo, Ricardo Teixeira, who clarifies some doubts about the app.

In the second block, the conversation is with Thiago Silva, from the Federation of App Drivers in Brazil (Fembrapp). It helps to understand what are the potentials of this initiative.

This is the Canaltech Podcast, published from Tuesday to Saturday, at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

meet the Porta 101.

Enter the social networks of Canaltech searching for @Canaltech in all of them.

Get in touch by our email: [email protected]

between not Canaltech Offers.

Send your question to CT Responde on this form.

This episode was scripted, hosted and edited by Wagner Wakka. The program also featured reports by Renan da Silva Dores, Alveni Lisboa, Igor Almenara and Vinícius Moschen. The audio review is by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga. The soundtrack is a creation of Guilherme Zomer and the cover of this program is made by Erick Teixeira.