How Eduin Caz copes with his painful separation from Daisy Anahy

Eduin Caz was a trend on social networks after a message that greatly concerned his followers, as he made it clear that the separation from his wife Daisy Anahy has affected him a lot. That is why he sought to know more about what is happening to the vocalist of the Firm Group.

On his official Instagram profile, Eduin Caz left a publication where he is seen in different photos biting into a cake with the number eight, referring to the eight million followers he has added to the social network. However, what seemed like a celebration ended up being a revelation for the 28-year-old singer, who acknowledged that he was not having the best time of his.

WHAT WAS THE MESSAGE FROM EDUIN CAZ THAT CONCERNED HIS FOLLOWERS ON INSTAGRAM?

Eduin Caz’s break with Daisy Anahi due to an alleged infidelity of the interpreter of hits such as ‘Ya supérame’ and ‘El Tóxico’ went deep into his feelings, something that he noted in the aforementioned Instagram publication.

“Today we reached 8 million. I know that I am not in the best moment and I know that many are only there to find some gossip about my life, but at the same time I thank you for the gesture of keeping an eye on me. Those who are here because they like to know about my music project or because they love and appreciate me, I thank you a thousand times more. Thank you so much”wrote Caz, who began to receive comments from his fans and colleagues in the artistic world offering their support in this difficult moment.

On the other hand, the photos published by Eduin Caz also generated controversy, since they were taken on a luxurious yacht that moved him along the coast of Miami, Florida. While in his stories he was seen in a grandiose celebration. However, the singer has preferred not to answer these questions.

DAISY ANAHY LEAVES EDUIN CAZ WITHOUT POSSIBILITIES OF RECONCILIATION

For her part, Daisy Anahy has turned a deaf ear to the lamentations of Eduin Caz, since on more than one occasion she asked him for forgiveness.

However, the influencer chose not to respond to any of the messages from the Grupo Firme vocalist and, in order to settle the issue, decided to change the scene and go on a trip to European lands.

Daisy Anahy did not make a return date clear, but the press is aware that she can talk about her sentimental situation with Eduin Caz, with whom she is expecting her third child.