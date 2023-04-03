How Florent Pagny’s cancer changed the writing of his autobiography

Emmanuelle Cosso, co-author of “Pagny by Florent”, recounts the process of writing this book to be published and the upheaval of the announcement of her illness.

When Florent Pagny’s cancer diagnosis fell in January 2022, he didn’t just shake up his tour schedule. In addition to the canceled dates, the 61-year-old singer had to pause the development of his autobiography, a first version of which had already been completed. Because Pagny by Florent (Fayard), expected in bookstores this Wednesday, had been in the works for two years when the illness of the singer of Know how to love declared herself. This is what his co-author, Emmanuelle Cosso, says this Monday on BFMTV.

“There were plenty of times when we thought it could stop,” she says, recounting the beginnings of writing, long before the onset of the disease.

From the start, the construction of this autobiography proved to be a large-scale task: “I myself, who have known Florent for about thirty years, did not know the density of his existence and of all his adventures, these seven lives he lived until he was 60, as he puts it. It became a bigger project than we thought, so it was two years of hard work.”

“You only had to think about health”

Then came the diagnosis of lung cancer. A news that has the effect of an “uppercut” when he learns it in his dressing room of The Voicewhere he officiates as a coach, as he tells in the book.

“When the disease arrived, the first version of 500 pages was already written”, remembers Emmanuelle Cosso. “There was the book to reread for Florent, and this diagnosis that falls. For a while it called everything into question, because you only had to think about health.”

The project was finally completed, embellished with the story of this eighth life, that of his fight against cancer. Guest of France 2 Sunday evening, it is with hindsight and combativeness that he evoked the relapse of the disease which forced him to resume treatment. “He says things as they are, without dramatizing them”, analyzes Emmanuelle Cosso. “When this cancer arrived, he said to himself: ‘Maybe I was falling asleep. I’m going back to fight, and it’s not just negative’.”

As announced in December, the singer will return to the stage this summer performing at a dozen festivals. “Florent will find his audience after more than a year and a half of interruption, and I think he will sing differently”, predicts Emmanuelle Cosso. “Maybe it will be even stronger.”