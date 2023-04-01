How genetics can help delay aging

Mexico City.- Aging is considered a natural process of life and many scientists are studying its causes and trying to answer numerous unknowns in this regard. What is clear is that this is a multifactorial transformation, caused by the interaction of several factors, such as cell phones, the environment, lifestyle and genetics.

With the increase in life expectancy, the number of elderly people has increased worldwide. According to a report published by the UN in July 2022, the world population aged 65 years or more is expected to increase from the current 10% to 16% in 2050. The estimate is that it will double the number of children and younger girls 5 years old and equal to the number of boys and girls under 12 years old.

As for global life expectancy, this index reached 72.8 years in 2019, which means 9 years more compared to 1990. For 2050, it is estimated that the average global longevity will be 77.2 years. Latin America is the fastest aging region in the world. According to UN estimates, 27.5% of the Latino population will be over 60 years old by 2050.

Knowing our genetics can help us understand the risks that our health can have, so that we can implement certain healthy habits that help us to live longer and better. The DNA can reveal valuable advice for acquiring a better quality of life, aging in an active and healthy way. It is possible to know, for example, if a person has a greater genetic predisposition to photoaging, it is to say a lower retention of essential nutrients to keep healthy.

Why do we age?

Perhaps the most burning question for those studying aging and what factors trigger it. For decades, a reigning theory in the scientific universe explained that aging arises from an accumulation of changes in DNA, which with the passage of time prevent genes from working properly.

This process over the years generates failures in cellular functioning, which is why tissues and organs deteriorate, which leads to illness and, ultimately, to death. In recent years, several studies have proposed new theories and have expressed that DNA alterations are not the only explanation.

In this sense, doctor David Sinclair, professor of the Genetics department and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biología de la Investigación del Aging at Harvard Medical School, has a revolutionary idea: aging is not an inexorable process .

“There is no ley in biology that says we should grow old. We don’t know how to stop this, but we are improving to reduce the speed. And, in the laboratory, we could revert the process ”, he told the BBC while explaining the theory described in his last book, Lifespan (Esperanza de vida), a success of sales that made it known worldwide.

In a recent interview with El Mundo, the expert said that taking care of the skin would be one of the keys to anti-aging along with good nutrition based on vegetables. “Yo, in addition, I drink a lot of water and I try not to eat more than twice a day. Of course, if you can do it only once, better. Skipping food your body fights against aging ”, he says in Spanish. Among his advice, he proposed not to eat meat every day and postulated that the ideal is to take a plant-based diet.

After a series of experiments with rats, Sinclair, along with other scientists from Harvard University in the United States, managed to reverse aging. The investigators were able to duplicate the life that they left to some old rats. It is a work that took 13 years to develop and that was published in the last number in Cell magazine. “We believe that our study is the first study that shows epigenetic change as the main driver of aging in mammals”, he says behind the publication of the article.

Is it possible to age healthily?

Despite the figures on the aging of the population, the increase in life expectancy does not imply an improvement in public health. As we age, we are more prone to certain illnesses and conditions. But it is possible to age in a healthy way and have good habits to enjoy each phase of life. Therefore, it is important to practice physical activities, reduce stress, sleep well, have a diet rich in nutrients, drink the necessary amount of water, protect yourself from the sun, do not smoke, avoid alcoholic beverages, take care of your mental health, stay in contact naturally, do activities that we enjoy, carry out annual checks and maintain other healthy routines that prevent certain illnesses related to adulthood.

Genetic and environmental factors for aging

The experts believe that genetics influence between a 5% and a 25% in the process of aging and longevity, considering that environmental factors are the main ones responsible. “There are epigenetic mechanisms that are interferences of environmental and chemical stimuli in the activation and silencing of genes, that is, in the way in which the DNA is expressed, without necessarily altering its genetic sequence. This is one of the main aging factors”, explained doctor Ricardo di Lazzaro, physician and CEO of Genera.

The environment directly influences the validation of genetic predispositions. Therefore, knowing the characteristics of DNA is important to change habits and adopt a lifestyle that prevents possible hereditary illnesses, in addition to reducing the negative effects of genetic inheritance and enhancing the positive ones, he explained.

The personal genome analysis, description, allows making some predictions according to some genetic markers. It is to say that it presents a panel on the influence of DNA on the aging process. Therefore, it is possible to explore some factors and predispositions. For example the following:

—Photoaging, which is the early aging of the skin induced by the ultraviolet rays of the sun. This is the process by which the skin ages faster. Factors such as smoking, contamination and prolonged exposure to the sun can contribute to skin aging, but genetic variants can also play a role.

—Baldness: Hair loss mainly affects people of the male biological sex. The levels of sex hormones and genetic variations are associated with this condition.

—Long life. In addition to habits and lifestyle, genetic factors can influence a person’s life expectancy. The variants located in specific genes can independently influence longevity or be influenced by variants in other genes.

—Longitude of telomeres: These are the structures that protect the DNA stored in chromosomes. They decrease in size with each cell renewal process and, when they become too small, they cannot protect the DNA, which affects cell division and leads to aging.

—Age-related macular degeneration: This is a condition that affects the eyes in a part of the retina called the macula, which leads to progressive loss of vision. It is more common among people over 75 years old. It is caused by the interaction of several factors, such as exposure to light, smoking, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and also by genetic variations.

The advances in this branch also allow us to investigate genetic factors that influence the skin, such as the possibility of developing acne, the appearance of spots and wrinkles, sensitivity to ultraviolet rays from the sun, flaccidity of the eyelids and antioxidant capacity.

As explained by Lazzaro, knowing these genetic characteristics, more specific and personalized care can be adopted for health and the appearance of the skin, delaying the harmful effects of aging.

Lifestyle and DNA

Being one of the most recognized researchers in the field of genetics, Doctor Sinclair postulated that the lifestyle ages more than the genetic characteristics, and explained that a good example was a study that they carried out with twins, from where they observed that they were worse lifestyle took, could present, at the cellular level, up to 20 years apart.

The worst thing you can do is smoking, because the toxins break down the DNA, which accelerates aging. Next, do not exercise and take the sun. When it comes to caloric intake, he recommends eating three times a day and getting rid of the usual “picoteo” bag during the day, because then the body “is in abundance mode, not survival.