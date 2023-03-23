How high can EC medalists Turkkila and Versluis climb in the WC?

Ahead of the competition, which begins on Friday, the Finnish ice dance couple is sixth in the season’s best statistics. The minimum goal is a place in the top ten.

Last year, Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis took their best WC placement so far when they finished twelfth. Since then, five of the pairs that were ahead of them in the results list have either retired or for some other reason are not in the WC in Japan.

The nature of ice dancing is quite different from the singles and pairs skating where new, technically skilled skaters can appear from almost nowhere and walk away with the medals – as we have seen several Russian women’s skaters do in the last decade.

In ice dancing, individual jumps are not decisive. Every cut, every step, every turn matters. The slightest imbalance in one partner can have fatal consequences in view of the whole – and the point. It takes time to create a successful ice dance couple, both technically and artistically.

Therefore, we are unlikely to see any really big surprises in the World Championship ice dancing. And that's why Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis are likely to finish six, seven or eight.



Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won the Grand Prix final in December with their free dance to music from the musical Evita. Bild: IMAGO/Nicolo Campo/ All Over Press figure skating, ice dancing, Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada will settle for the gold and silver medals. The bronze medals will go either to the European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri from Italy, to the Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sörensen or to the British Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson.

But before the medals can be awarded, 33 couples have their rhythm dances early on Friday morning and 20 finalists their free dances on Saturday morning.

In the ladies' final

After the rhythm dance on Friday, the ladies do their free program. Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan was the best in the short program, opening a small gap to the following four riders Haein Lee of South Korea, Mai Mihara of Japan, Isabeau Levito of the United States and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium.





Janna Jyrkinen’s difficult pirouettes held a high standard in the short program. Image: EPA-EFE figure skating, figure skater, Janna Jyrkinen, WC in figure skating

Finland’s 16-year-old World Cup debutant, European Championship seventh Janna Jyrkinen skated a decent short program and is in 21st place before the free skate.

The WC in figure skating runs until Sunday and is broadcast live at the Yle Arena.

Friday March 24

At 04.00 Ice dance rhythm dance (Turkkila & Versluis skate at 08.13)

At 10.20 Ladies’ free skating (Janna Jyrkinen goes at 10.51)

Saturday 25 March

At 05.30 Ice dance free dance

At 10.20 Men’s free skating

Sunday March 26

At 09.00 Gala