We agreed that the sixth wave of COVID was on its way out in Mexico, but the cases have been reduced at a snail’s pace. And we are not saying it, but Hugo López-Gatell, who reported that the decline in SARS-CoV-2 cases is slowercompared to the first weeks of 2023.

And in this new chapter of what remains of the COVID pandemic, the Megalopolis is the protagonist.

Photo: Andrea Murcia-Cuartoscuro.

How is COVID going in Mexico? The decline in cases is slower

“Since the beginning of 2023, already 11 weeks ago, we have had a period of reduction in the transmission of the virus. However, in the most recent 5 weeks it can be seen that this reduction occurs at a slower speed than it had in the first 6 weeks of the year and this is mainly at the expense of the central areas of the country, where the Megalopolis has this behavior epidemiological”.

Here above the explanation of the Undersecretary of Health López-Gatell, who estimated that they are 6 entities where the slow decline in COVID cases is concentrated.

Photo: @SSalud_mx

(Here we open a brief parenthesis no more to remember that the Megalopolis is made up of CDMX, Edomex, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, Querétaro and Tlaxcala).

According to Hugo López-Gatell, the rest of the states of Mexico have a reduction within the minimum parameters of the transmission of Cobicho. Here is the graph of the decrease in COVID cases, for you to check:

Photo: Ministry of Health.

According to the graph of the Ministry of Health, week 10, from March 5 to 11, 2,666 cases were registeredbefore week 9 (from February 26 to March 4) with 2,769.

If we go further back, week 8 registered 2 thousand 738 cases and the 7, 2 mil 846. So the decline in COVID cases, you see, has been slow compared to the first few weeks of 2023. Still, the pandemic is no longer at its roughest.

hospitalizations

Regarding hospitalizations due to COVID, the situation has remained “stable” with little variation in the last 4 and 5 weeks.

Photo: Andrea Murcia-Cuartoscuro.

For now, López-Gatell asked families to take their sons and daughters to be vaccinated against COVID, if they have not already done so. In addition to the fact that it does not hurt to continue using the face masks in closed public spaces such as the Metro or public transport, in case you flais them.

