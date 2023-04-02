How is the copy of ChatGPT that is completely free?

It seems that the ChatGPT from OpenAI already has its opponent that is characterized by being a free and open source artificial intelligence chatbot called ColossalChat.

How does it work ColossalChat? This chatbot uses a model very similar to GPT-3 that Open AI guards with suspicion and also can be used from now on without having to wait for a waiting list or full.

Well, previously, as we told you in The Truth Newshe ChatGPT recently reached the user limit and could not be used for a while. Instead, your copy does not have these problems.

How good is the AI ​​called ColossalChat?

One of the main advantages of ColossalChat is that it is based on the AI ​​language model called Callsthe one with Bard of Google and it works exactly the same as ChatGPT.

You can even write programming codes without having to pay for a Premium version. It can be used by entering this website: chat.colossalai.org.

As for how good it is, is compared to version GPT3.5but it will soon be surpassed by the GPT-4 which now accepts multimedia content.

What is the goal of OpenAI?

OpenAI ensures that its tools seek to be a benefit.



It is revealed that the main goal of the AI ​​development company called Open AI is provide tools of this technology that benefit humanity. Due to its innovation, it has sought to ally itself with the multi-million dollar company Microsoft.

Likewise, one of its owners is Elon Musk, although the businessman has also revealed that he is on alert for the advancement of AI.

