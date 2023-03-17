How is the Government going to pay the maturity of USD 2,700 million to the IMF within 5 days?

File photo, The Central Bank of Argentina in Buenos Aires. Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

The calendar of debt maturities runs, beyond the principle of agreement that the Ministry of Economy reached with the technical team of the International Monetary Fund this week, and indicates that between Tuesday and next Wednesday the Government should visit Washington for a few $2.7 billion as interest with the organization. There is a certainty that they have in official offices: the disbursement will not arrive of the IMF before that date.

The resolution of the negotiations with the staff took place on Sunday night and was announced on Monday. In the Ministry of Economy they recognized, that same day, that the preparation of the complete report of the technical team, its submission to the board of directors, its discussion and final approval is a process that it will take a few weeks.

The schedule shows that between March 21 and 22 payments should take place to the Monetary Fund for $916 million and $1.77 billion, respectively. This is the instance of repayment of the most onerous 2018 Stand By credit of this first quarter of 2023.

In general terms, the disbursements of the program Extended Fund Facility (EFF) are organized in such a way that “match” with the maturities of each quarter. It even foresees that the final part of each review of goals every three months, which is the stretch that the economic team and the IMF are now going through, coincides with the date of payment of the highest amount of the quarter.

But the negotiation extended in such a way that now the times allow us to count on time with the disbursement – which should be close to the $5.3 billion once the board gives the green light at the beginning according to the staff- so a window was opened with two posibilities to face the payment without going into arrears with the agency, according to sources from the Palacio de Hacienda.

The first is to pay the USD 2.7 billion with the current reservations. With currency levels at the Central Bank at critical levels, with daily sales by the monetary authority (it came off some $1.7 billion so far this year) and in the midst of the drought that put a very low ceiling on the chances of collecting foreign currency in the coffers, it appears as a difficult variant, beyond the fact that days later that outflow of dollars can be compensated with the disbursement, once the board has given the go-ahead in Washington.

The other option, which the economic team assures is being analyzed, is negotiate with the IMF that the expiration of March 21 and 22 can be postponed a few days -not beyond the last day of March- so that the transfer of dollars from the Monetary Fund can arrive on time And with those currencies, that Economy turns around and returns the USD 2,700 million to the organization.

After the agreement with the staff, the prospect of reserve accumulation be less demanding in 2023 as a consequence of the macroeconomic impact that the severe drought that affects agricultural production.

As reported by Economía, the quarterly reserve goal will be reduced by about $3 billion and the annual, in about $2 billion. For the moment, the IMF did not give details on that central point.

“While stronger macroeconomic policies and efforts to ensure better reserve coverage and reverse recent foreign exchange losses are expected, a modification of the reserve accumulation target net international by 2023″, said the staff.

The IMF board will discuss the Argentine case near the end of the month. REUTERS/

“This will partially accommodate the increasingly severe impact of the droughtwhile taking into account the compensatory effects of lower import prices of energy and agreed policy measures. It is requested that the majority of this accommodation be made early 2023in line with the anticipated impact of the drought”, mentioned the IMF technical team.

The agreement was that the dollars of the monetary authority may not be used to carry out debt buybacks in foreign currency, which does not imply that the repurchase process has been prohibited.

There will also be another restriction when it comes to the use of reserves: they cannot be used for the intervention in the price of parallel dollars such as cash with settlement or MEP. “Which do not do with reservationsit is not a problem ”, they defended themselves from the economic team.

Another element that led to the conclusion of the tug of war between the Government and the IMF is the possibility of a new soybean dollar. The Fund, by statute, does not accept the practices of multiple exchange rates as would be a scheme of that nature. In the last staff report, he even discouraged a third edition of that measure, considering that it could “cease to be effective”. He had also acknowledged that he had served the Executive Branch to meet its reserve goals last year. Finally, this last criterion prevailed and the agreement could open the door to repeat this type of measures.

