How long can we go without sleep? – ZAP News

In 1963, 17-year-old Randy Gardner went 11 days and 25 minutes without sleep for a science project. In 1986, Robert McDonald went 18 days and almost 22 hours without sleep, breaking the Guinness record. But what happens to people who suffer from prolonged sleep deprivation?

According to live science, the Guinness World Records no longer cover this feat. In 1997 they stopped accepting new submissions due to the “inherent dangers associated with sleep deprivation”.

Insufficient sleep can increase the risk of several health conditions including diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depressionaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, human beings need six to eight consistent hours of sleep in the same 24-hour interval. But it’s not uncommon for people, especially students, to stay awake for 24 hours.

In this phase of sleep deprivation, it can be challenging to distinguish between sleep and wakefulness, said Oren Cohen, a sleep medicine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

When someone starts going 24 hours without sleep, their brain activity already shows signs that is on the border between sleep and wakefulness, despite appearing to be awake, continued. This is called sleep intrusion or micro-sleep.

In this state, people who lose hours of sleep seem to be awake, but their brain involuntarily enters a kind of abnormal sleep, which can include intervals of inattention or hallucinations.

“Sleep takes over and inevitably the brain falls asleep. When someone tells me they haven’t slept in a week, that’s almost impossible,” said Alon Avidan, who leads the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of California, USA. “It would be hard to believe that anyone could stay awake for more than 24 hours without these episodes,” he continued.

But it’s hard to tell how long a person can go without sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation, when an individual does not sleep for an extended period of time, is so devastating that it is unethical to investigate it in humans, Avidon said. It has even been used as a form of psychological torture.

Although prolonged sleep deprivation cannot be studied, we do have data on people with the rare inherited condition called fatal familial insomnia (FFI). These patients have a genetic mutation that causes the accumulation of an abnormal protein in the brain and progressively worsens sleep.

Their bodies begin to deteriorate and eventually die because the abnormal protein builds up and damages their brain cells. A disease kills most patients in average term of 18 months.

One study 1989 on rats showed that the animals could only go without sleep for between 11 and 32 days before killing them.

One study A 2019 study published in Nature and Science of Sleep revealed that participants’ attention and vigilance were relatively normal up to 16 hours of sleep deprivation. But after 16 hours, their lapses in attention increased significantly and were even worse for participants with chronic insomnia.

One study 2000 found that staying awake for 24 hours reduced hand-eye coordination at the same level as a blood alcohol content of 0.1%.

The effects of 24 hour sleep deprivation included reduced reaction time, slurred speech, poor decision making, decreased memory and attention, irritability, poor vision, tremors, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

At 36 hours, sleepless people may have increased inflammatory markers in their blood and may develop hormonal imbalances and slow down metabolism, reported the Cleveland Clinic.

There is little research on what happens at 72 hours, but people can become anxious, depressed, hallucinate, and have problems with executive function.

Researches in US physicians showed that poor sleep increased burnout and self-reported medical error. Surgical residents in Israel showed “greater impulsivity, slower cognitive processing, and impaired executive function” than before their 26-hour shift, according to a study. study 2021 in Medical Education magazine.

You shift workers are also at high risk of the consequences of poor sleep

Sleep deprivation is cumulative, so those who don’t sleep incur a kind of debt. And for every hour of sleep lost, it takes a full eight hours to catch up, says Avidon.

Sleep restriction is also risky for another reason: although the impact on attention can be severe, you might not realize it yourself. Like someone who is under the influence of alcohol thinks it’s okay to drive, someone who has limited sleep might feel fine. They don’t know they’re having these lapses in attention, Cohen said.