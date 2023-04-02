How many admins can have access to the same Instagram account?

It is common to share the administration of an Instagram account with several people. Work on business profiles and fan pages, for example, can be shared with multiple users, but there is a question about how many administrators can access the same login.

Access varies according to two main situations:

When many people share the same access login across multiple devices, valid for a personal or professional platform account. In this situation, it is common to leave the login already connected in the application and alternate with the personal account;

With ad accounts in Meta, used to manage posts from users linked to Instagram Business and Facebook Business. The login and password are not necessarily shared, but each linked person can access the tool and perform functions from their own personal profile.

How many people can use the same Instagram account?

When you create an ad account, you can add up to 24 other users to that profile (25 people total) and classify them as analysts, admins or associates. In this case, you can control the ad profile through the Meta manager without switching logins.

To add people, follow these steps:

Login business.facebook.com to open the Meta ads manager; Select the business account and click on “Business Settings”; Then go to the “People” tab and click “Add”. You can add Facebook and Instagram accounts to split them between admin, analyst, or advertiser roles.

When credentials for the same account are shared among other people, there is no specific limit on how many can access it on their devices.

In response to CanaltechInstagram reinforced the 25-user ceiling for ad accounts, but did not set a limit on people with access to the same login and password information.

However, it is worth remembering that it is only possible to save up to five different login information per device.

How to add another login to Instagram

To save other accesses in the mobile application, open the profile itself and tap the arrow next to the username; Then press “Add account”; Select “Sign in to existing account”; Tap on “Switch account”; Log in.

By default, you will receive notifications from all connected profiles. To switch between each user, simply select the display photo thumbnail.