One of the most important films in recent film history is Avatar, James Cameron’s film that was a revolution and had a prequel in 2022 with good reviews from the public and experts.

How many Oscars does Avatar have, in which categories did it win and for which was it nominated?

The first Avatar movie received a total of nine nominations by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Next, In what categories was the film nominated:

Best Movie

Best Director

Best Photographer

Best Visual Effects

Best Art Direction

Best Edition

Best Original Song

Better Sound

Best Sound Editing

Despite being nominated in nine categories, The film only succeeded in three; taking the Oscar for Best Photography, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

How many Oscars does Avatar: The Way of Water have, in which categories did it win and which ones was it nominated for?

After a decade of the first film, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water It was present at the Oscars when it was nominated in four categories: Best Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Production Design.

The film only won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.