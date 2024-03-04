Wampi’s concert in Miami brought together several recognized faces of Cuban music who did not want to miss the singer’s show. Among them were Seidy La Niña and Lenier Mesa, who tested their followers to see if they would like them to do a collaboration together.

The person in charge of spreading the snapshot they took together was the Cuban singer, who shared the image in which they appear posing for the camera. To accompany the photograph, she asked her followers: “How many would like this collaboration? Tell me a heart.”

The reactions to a possible song by the two Cuban artists did not take long to arrive and on the comments board you can read all kinds of opinions, from those who are wanting them to make a song together to those who would not like this union.

“I always said once that you asked who I wanted you to sing with and I always said that with Lenier I would love how nice I love you both, many blessings”, “Gentleman. Music is music, don’t link it with politics”, “A voice would sound good melodic with a rasp” or “It’s not about politics, just about music”, are some of the messages they sent to the singers.