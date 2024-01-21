How much do Florida residents spend on food?

MIAMI.- In USA most households have been forced to modify their eating and consumption habits, due to the high prices of food products that are essential for human beings.

Prices for American household staples like eggs, flour and coffee, fresh fruits and vegetables, and protein have continued to rise nearly every month for more than a year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). in English).

In some states, food costs for consumers are more expensive than in others. A recent study of the platform HelpAdvisor located Florida among the ten most expensive states to purchase groceries across the country.

The Sunshine State is fifth on the listAccording to the website, residents spent an average of $287.27 a week in the last quarter of 2023.

Researchers analyzed the most recent data from the US Census Household Pulse Survey to measure the average amount of money spent on food prepared and consumed in households during the period of October 18 to 30, 2023.

According to the research, American households spend an average of $270.21 per week at markets, or approximately $1,080 per month.

Households with children spend an average of $331.94 per week at the grocery store, or 41% more than households without children, the report states.

Likewise, a household of four spends an average of $315.22 per week on groceries.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the consumer price index for food at home increased 1.7% year-on-year in November 2023.

The 10 states with the most expensive foods

California It is the state with the most money spent on groceries in the entire country, with an average of $297.72 spent per week.

The second place is occupied Nevada with an average of $294.76 spent per week. While Mississippi ranked third with an average of $290.64 spent weekly.

The fourth state in which people use the most money to make purchases is Washingtonwith an average weekly expense of $287.67.

The list is completed by:

6. New Mexico $286.39

7. Texas $286.19

8. Louisiana $282.95

9. Colorado $279.98

10. Oklahoma $279.16

On the other hand, among the states surveyed Wisconsin is at the bottom of the table, as the town where people spent the least on groceries, with an average of $221.46 spent per week.

Other states that spend less on food are Indiana with $239.11, Nebraska with $235.12, Iowa with $227.32 and Wisconsin with $221.46

Miami is the city with the highest spending on food products

The experts also analyzed weekly spending on food products with respect to the country’s 14 largest metropolitan cities and detailed some differences between state and city spending.

Miami had the highest weekly average for grocery spending in metropolitan areas analyzed, with $327.89 weekly, 14% higher than the Florida average.

Followed by Houston, Riverside and San Francisco, which reached $300 per week in grocery spending.

Ethnicity and education

The results also showed that ethnicity and education were key factors in grocery spending.

According to the analysis, Hispanic or Latino Americans reported the highest average weekly spending on groceries, at $325.67 per week.

Regarding education, people with less than a high school education reported higher average spending levels of $320 per weekthan those with a high school diploma or General Educational Development, GED, $274.96.

Likewise, those with some college or associate’s degree reported a weekly spending of $268.19, and those with a bachelor’s degree or higher reported an average weekly grocery spending of $258.42.

Source: With information from the HelpAdvisor website