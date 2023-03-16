How much does it cost in media a bilocale or a trilocale? Ecco i prezzi al mq degli immobili in Italia

The house is always on top of the agenda of Italian interests. Dalla politica all’economia, dagli affitti alle compravendite, dai single alle famiglie fino ai trasfertisti, la casa condenses in sé business e relazioni humane.

Il mercato immobiliare è in continua fibrillazione viste le molte attentions che da più parti riceve. Acquirers and vendors, builders and single tenants, dealers and real estate intermediaries animano ogni giorno il mondo del mattone. In questa sede, in particular, ci chiediamo quanto costa oggi in media un bilocale o un trilocale e, più in generale, un casa al mq.

Il mercato delle abitazioni in the 4th quarter of 2022

A indagare sullo state di salute del mercato delle abitazioni ci ha pensato la Bank of Italy. l’Istituto ha barely publicized you conclusion of the probe condom congiunturale pressed say a champion real estate agent. Gli interpellati hanno rilasciato opinioni circa gli andamenti, presenti e attesi, delle compravendite e relative quotazioni. L’indagine fa referimento al IV trimester 2022.

in short a slight reduction emerges from the prices of the casean element that will not fail at the end of 2021. In the complex, almost due operatori su tre si attendono prezzi stabiliwhile the quota of chi vede is increased by one calo delle quotazioni in the 1st quarter of 2023.

A riprova di tutto ciò, continua il probe, If sono allungati i tempi medi di vendita degli appartamenti. parimenti It is increased by half on the price richest from the seller.

How much does it cost in media a bilocale or a trilocale? Da Nord a Sud i prezzi variano in base a molteplici parametri

Alla luce di esta considerazioni, vediamo now qual è estato il Price medium rich for real estate in sale in February 2023. Sono infatti i dati più recenti a disposizione e sono elaborati dal portale Immobiliare.it. As it was predictable, The case is averagely poor to the North and most economical to the South. Nello specifica risulta quanto siguiente (in descending order of prices per mq):

Trentino Alto-Adige: €3,151/mq;

Valle d’Aosta: €2,643/mq;

Liguria: €2,542/mq;

Tuscany: €2,508/mq;

Lazio: €2,456/mq;

Sardinia: €2,288/mq;

Lombardy: €2,231/mq;

Emilia Romagna: €1,893/mq;

Campania: €1,875/mq;

Veneto: €1,815/mq;

March: €1,546/mq;

Friuli Venezia-Giulia: €1,483/mq;

Basilicata: €1,371/mq;

Piedmont: €1,330/mq;

Apulia: €1,322/mq;

Abruzzo: €1,287/mq;

Sicily: €1,125/mq;

Umbria: €1,110/mq;

Molise: €972/mq;

Calabria: €922/mq.

Which elements affect the price of an immobile?

the valuation of the apartments Variano based on several elementsthe various combinations if determined the final price would be best for the seller. Tra i principali troviamo lo stato dell’immobilethe your location Intesa between center and periphery and between city and Province, the area in cui sorge. Parimenti importanti sono il demographic trend of the riferimento areaheexhibition alla luce solare and the presence or less of other comfort. Al riguardo pensiamo al giardino, al garage (when it messes with reddito frutta bene), etc.

The price per square meter is surely the premium component of the comprehensive cost of a property, but not the only one. It weighs as well as the cost of the denaro, che ha reso i mutui molto cari, sia a tasso fisso che variabile. Infine ricordiamo le spese accessorie come the price, the cost of the agency and the notary’s fee.