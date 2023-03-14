How much is the cleaning hour paid from March 2023?

In the month of March ends the increase to domestic service employees which started in December 2022.

According to the agreement of the National Commission for the Work of Private Houses, between December 2022 and March 2023 corresponds to a 24% salary increase divided into four sections.

8% in December 2022

7% in January 2023

5% in February 2023

4% in March 2023

Domestic staff in all categories benefit from this increase. Besides, the value per hour of cleaning exceeds 119% between March 2022 and 2023.

It is expected that there new increases during the year In order to adjust the salary to the accumulated inflation.

The salary scale According to the increase corresponding to the month of March of 4%, it is as follows.

How much is paid for the cleaning hour 2023?

As we said before, what you pay for the cleaning hour 2023 had an annual increase of 119% and 24% between December 2022 and March of this year.

Domestic service in Argentina: how much is paid for the cleaning hour 2023

In particular in March, the value of the cleaning hour 2023 rises 4% compared to what was paid in February.

So the cost of the cleaning hour in March 2023 will grow to 611.50 pesos an hour with withdrawal and 659.50 without withdrawal

Likewise, the people who perform domestic service in the category of personnel for general tasks -which includes cleaning- that are monthly will receive 75,075 pesos per month if they do it with withdrawal of the home where they do their homework, and 83,482.50 pesos per month if they do it no withdrawal.

How much is the hour of caring for people?

The personal care category is for personnel whose main function is serve third parties (children, seniors, etc.) and therefore they are not paid the same as what is paid per hour of cleaning 2023.

Domestic staff for care of people is in a category better paid than the hour of cleaning 2023

Strictly speaking, the category includes by law those who carry out assistance and non-therapeutic care of people such as sick people, people with disabilities, children and adolescents, the elderly.

By March of this year, according to the data that appear in the Federal Administration of Public Revenues, AFIP, the domestic staff included in that category must earn at least 659.50 pesos per hour if they work with retirement of the home where they do their homework, and 738 pesos per hour if your job is without retirement.

On the other hand, if assistance and personal care personnel are monthly, their salary for January 2023 must be at least 83.482,50 monthly pesos if he works with withdrawaland of 93,032.50 pesos per month if he works no withdrawal.

What is personal for specific tasks?

One of the categories of Domestic Service Personnel in private homes is called “personnel for specific tasks” and they charge much more than what is paid for the cleaning hour 2023.

Domestic staff for specific tasks also receive better remuneration than what is paid per hour of cleaning 2023

According to the law, the personnel for specific tasks refers above all to chefs and cooks hired exclusively to carry out this work, and any other household task that requires special suitability of the personnel.

With “suitability” the category refers to specific knowledge and experiences necessary to fulfill the tasks that these personnel must provide, which exceed what is paid per hour of cleaning.

In fact, the salary for staff for specific tasks in March 2023 is as follows:

With withdrawal

Per hour: $698.50.

Per month: $85,565

no withdrawal

Per hour: $766.

Per month: $95,248.50

Cleaning time 2023: how much are the increases agreed for domestic staff this year

With this name, this category is also differentiated from others that receive lesser compensation for their work -for example, those that charge the cleaning hour 2023- and that are framed as “personnel for general tasks”. This means that they are in charge of cleaning, washing, ironing, maintenance, preparation and cooking of meals and, in general, all other typical household tasks.

Cleaning time 2023: what extras apply?

In addition to paying the monthly salary or the payment of the cleaning hour 2023 accordingly, some domestic service people must also be paid two “plus”one for working on unfavorable zone and the one of antiquity.

The seniority bonus implies that domestic service personnel in any of the categories receive a additional 1% per year worked in terms of seniority. In this way, workers who have worked for a year or more will also receive the extra when charging for the 2023 cleaning hour.

On the other hand, the extra for unfavorable area corresponds to the domestic service personnel of private homes who carry out their work in the following geographical areas.

The Pampa

Black river

chubut

Neuquen

Santa Cruz

Land of Fire

Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands

Or in the Partido de Patagones of the Province of Buenos Aires

What is paid per hour of cleaning 2023 is 30% more if the home is located in an unfavorable area

See more additional is 30% over the established minimum wages for each of the categories. In other words, 30% more is paid for the 2023 cleaning hour in the event that the property where the tasks are provided is located in the aforementioned areas.

AFIP demands that pay overtime work. You must pay a plus 50% on the usual salary in common days, and of the 100% weekends and holidays.