How much money does Shakira earn since she lives in Miami?

MIAMI.- Starting April 2023 Shakira He began a new stage in his life by moving to Miami . Since her residence in the Capital of the Sun, the woman from Barranquilla has not stopped achieving success in her musical career, so it is worth wondering how much money the interpreter wins Congratulations at the moment.

A source revealed People in Spanish the amount that Colombian receives weekly for the reproductions of her songs on Spotify.

She earns 50 thousand dollars a week. In the United States alone, more than 165 million Spotify playlists include at least one Shakira song, said source told the magazine.

According to the medium, TQG, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, January Day They are some of the most played songs on the music platform.

Shakira’s number one

“What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought I would reach number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish. I want to hug the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. Women who “They defend what they feel and think, and they raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration and this achievement is not mine but everyone’s. We have to stand up 70 times seven,” Shakira said on December 13. January 2023 after the imminent triumph of his song with producer Bizarrap.

Although the Colombian has not released an album for seven years, the artist confirmed that she is preparing to release the album Women no longer cry, to see light on March 22. This means that soon your weekly income will increase with the sales of your record production.