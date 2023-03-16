How muchThe 10 best-selling SUV cars in Argentina: how much do they cost now to the blue dollar? they cost

At the offer of SUV cars It is becoming more and more extensive in the country, and one of the changes that is observed is that, among the best sellers, the medium-sized models are beginning to gain space. to the youngest, who were always leaders. In numbers, in the last five years, the presence went from 1.5% to 7.5 percent.

According to the patents of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA), in February, between the top 10 sellersa total of six models are from segment B, and the rest are C and D, which are also more expensive.

This trend also occurs because it was the category that more novelties had in recent times, with models that until now were not on the market, such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, which even has a hybrid version, and the locally manufactured Volkswagen Taos. It also has to do with the evolution of many customers who are looking to make a leap from the small SUV, which they have already experienced, to the medium one.

In this context, we review what are the 10 Best Selling SUV Cars last month, the prices of the base and top-of-the-range versions, and how much you have to spend in blue dollars in case you have the savings in that currency to access one of these models.

Chevrolet Tracker

Chevrolet Tracker, the SUV car manufactured in Alvear, Santa Fe.

He Chevrolet Tracker it was the best-selling SUV in February, with 811 units and a year-to-date of 2,396. This means that in the year it has been growing 362.5%, a change that occurs, especially, due to the start of SUV production in Argentina, which favors the offer. Regarding prices, it starts with the base version in $6.018.900, that is to say u$s15.881 at the blue exchange rate ($379), and the Premier version, which is the most expensive, costs 8,329,900 pesos.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla Cross, the leading midsize SUV.

In February it was in second place in sales of its category, although It is the first among the SUVs in the C segment. 697 units were sold, a cumulative 2,244 in the year, which implies a growth of 35% in 2023.

As for prices, the cheapest version comes out in March for $8,214,000, that is, $21,672 at the blue change, while the full version is at $10,675,000. It is the only SUV among the best sellers with a hybrid version. It is imported from Brazil.

Volkswagen Taos

Volkswagen Taos, made in Pacheco, Argentina.

With 696 units sold last month and 1,835 in the year, it accumulates a rise of 63.1%. This SUV is manufactured in Argentina, at the Pacheco plant. As for prices, it starts at $10,442,250, that is, US$27,552 at the blue exchange rate, and extends to 12,754,600 pesos. It is the only medium SUV “made in Argentina”.

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade, one of the few small SUVs with 4×4.

The smallest Jeep SUV is one of the best sellers again after the lead in 2021. 547 units were patented, with a cumulative sales of 1,462 in the year, although it falls 14.3% in 2023 (especially due to obstacles to importing, since it is manufactured in Brazil).

As for prices, the Renegade starts with the base version at $5,944,400 or u$s15,684 to change blue and extends up to 10,977,500 pesos. It is one of the few in segment B that has all-wheel drive.

Toyota SW4

Toyota SW4, the only large SUV among the leaders.

The SW4 manufactured in Argentina is positioned among one of the leading models, with 407 sales in February. It is the only option in the D segment in the top ten, a total success of the model manufactured in Zárate, province of Buenos Aires. In the year, 1,148 units were sold and it grows 44.8 percent.

As for prices, they start at $18,244,000 or $48,137 at the parallel exchange rate, and range up to 20,102,000 pesos. It is of local production, but it reaches the second scale of the internal tax.

Volkswagen Nivus

Volkswagen Nivus, a coupe SUV that grew again.

The small SUV of the German brand recovered the ground lost in a few months due to lack of stock and 292 units were sold in February. Thus, it accumulates 594 sales in the year, with a growth of 98.7%.

As for prices, it starts at 6,185,700, that is, 16,320 blue dollars, and extends to 9,675,050 pesos. It is one of the few SUV C, that is, with a coupe style. The cheapest is a new version with a TSI170 engine to lower costs.

Ford Ecosport

Ford EcoSport, already stopped selling.

In its last days of deliveries to customers, because it is no longer manufactured worldwide, 288 Ecosports were sold, with 803 accumulated in the year and a drop of 16.9 percent.

In prices, it starts at $5,670,000 or $14,970 at the parallel exchange rate up to 8,329,000 pesos. In this case, Ford will not replace the model but will continue with three SUVs in the midsize segment: Territory, Bronco and Kuga.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks, another small SUV among the best sellers.

Of this model, 178 units were sold in February, with 709 accumulated in the year and a decrease of 34.5% in the year. It is imported from Brazil, and after several months of good sales, it fails to recover.

In prices, it starts at $5,720,700, that is, $15,094 blue, up to $9,508,300.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass, the quintessential 4×4.

156 units were sold in February, with 395 units sold in the year, a decrease of 19.6%. Anyway, he returns to the ranking and to regain ground, after some changes in 2022. In prices, it starts at $10,585,400, that is, u$s27,929 blue, u$s15,094 blue, up to 14,552,700 pesos.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster was relaunched last year, with a new design. In February, 149 units were sold, some 413 in the year, which marks a rise of 175.3% in 2023.

As for prices, it starts at $6,119,000 or $16,115 blue, and goes up to 6,663,800 pesos. It is another of the girl SUV options with 4×4 drive, along with the Jeep Renegade.

SUV cars, some of the most sought after models

Los SUV are some of the best-selling models on the market, and both supply and demand grow. The advantage is that there are proposals for all tastes, with values ​​that start at an average of $5.5 million and go up to $20 million, with an average value of $10 million in the case of those of intermediate size.

When it comes to choice, many people settle for an SUV from single traction, since they only want it to walk in the city or some weekend getaway, but nothing extreme. In this case, small models like Chevrolet Tracker o Nissan Kicks they are a good choice. Among the medium, Corolla Cross or Taos.

Looking for a 4×2 models with more design, the Volkswagen Nivus prevails, one of the most innovative.

In case of choosing a 4×4, because they are more adventurous, among the boys you can choose the Renault Duster or Jeep Renegade, and in medium-sized vehicles, the Jeep Compass is the only option in the top ten, moving on to the Toyota SW4, which is one of the largest. .