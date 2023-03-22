How My Dad Learned to Live with AMD – Up News Info

By Jennifer Kathleen Gibbons, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson
My father, Richard, suffered from age-related macular degeneration (AMD). As a caregiver, I have seen him struggle more and more with vision loss over time.
It was incredibly hard for him, especially since he loved to read. While it might have been nice if he woke up one day and accepted that his vision would never be the same again, that’s not what happened.
His diagnosis of AMD
My father was diagnosed with AMD just after he turned 64. He woke up one morning and saw nothing. He went to an emergency eye doctor, who said it was macular degeneration.
I later learned that he had had blurred vision a few months prior, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when it started.
He was then living in an apartment in San Francisco. He eventually moved into an assisted living facility for veterans, where he remained for the last years of his life, until his death at age 89.
Learn to accept help
My dad never reached the point of complete vision loss, which I’m grateful for. But living with AMD hasn’t been easy.
When he was diagnosed, I think he was angry. Absolutely angry. At first he didn’t know what to do. I told him he should take a cane. He refused. It wasn’t until he had atrophy in his feet that he started using a cane.
Over time, my father learned to accept help.
Through the local VA, we heard about a store called Adaptations. He had tools that helped with vision loss, like magnifying glasses and a talking timer. We did a lot of mobility training. If he was going to a new place, we would go there beforehand and note the bus stops, for example.
My dad had stopped driving years earlier because he lived in town and didn’t need a car, so driving wasn’t a problem. But the kitchen, intuitive for him, was more delicate. In his later years, he began buying prepared meals from grocery stores. He lived near Chinatown, so he would also go to a restaurant there and ask what the specialty was, then eat it.
My father loved to read. Losing that was what upset him the most. When he told me how much he missed reading, I said, “OK, we’re going to the library and we’ll get you a library card so you can have some audiobooks.”
I showed him that the Library for the Blind had more resources, like audio versions of the non-fiction books he was most interested in. I helped him complete the application and within minutes he had access to audiobooks, movies with descriptions, and more.
My father regularly borrowed books. I’ll never forget when he looked at me and said, “You’re good at this. In a way, I think he was beginning the acceptance process. After he died and I was cleaning his room, I found a box of audiobooks from the Library for the Blind, many of which were books I recommended.
There was so much I could do
It was hard on my dad and he didn’t always handle his frustration well.
Sometimes he would go to a bookstore and ask if they had a certain audiobook, but it wasn’t available. I tried to convince him to buy an iPhone and use apps like Audible, Chirp and Overdrive where you can borrow and listen to audiobooks. But he refused.
He had a special computer that talked to him, but he didn’t use it much. I think it was because he was part of Mad Men generation, where computers meant people could be replaced.
I couldn’t do much and often had to let go with love.
loving him was enough
There was never a moment when my father accepted his AMD. I don’t think there was ever a time when he thought, “OK, that’s it, I’ll be like this for the rest of my life,” and accepted it.
Part of him hoped it might get better somehow. During the last years of his life, he wanted cataract surgery to improve his eyesight, but his doctors wouldn’t because of his age.
I think he hoped that with this surgery his vision could be improved in some way. He didn’t expect miracles, but he kept that hope alive. I never wanted to be the hopeful shooter, but I also knew that I shouldn’t really encourage him to go through with the operation. All I could do was love him. And I think that was enough.
What I learned as a caregiver
Experiencing this with my dad brought us closer together and taught me a lot about vision loss.
I know AMD can be inherited, so I have my eyes checked regularly. I also try to stay healthy. I work to lower my cholesterol, do yoga, and try to practice mindfulness to keep my blood pressure low.
My advice to family members is that it is also important to take care of yourself. It is also helpful to contact your local Independent Living Center. They can walk you through step by step what to do next.
Help your family member learn as many independent living skills as possible. You can ask him if he wants help, but don’t assume he can’t do something. If they’re really stuck, they’ll ask for help.
Above all, I learned that it is better to try and let go with love.