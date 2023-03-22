How My Dad Learned to Live with AMD – Up News Info

By Jennifer Kathleen Gibbons, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson My father, Richard, suffered from age-related macular degeneration (AMD). As a caregiver, I have seen him struggle more and more with vision loss over time. It was incredibly hard for him, especially since he loved to read. While it might have been nice if he woke up one day and accepted that his vision would never be the same again, that’s not what happened.

His diagnosis of AMD My father was diagnosed with AMD just after he turned 64. He woke up one morning and saw nothing. He went to an emergency eye doctor, who said it was macular degeneration. I later learned that he had had blurred vision a few months prior, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when it started. He was then living in an apartment in San Francisco. He eventually moved into an assisted living facility for veterans, where he remained for the last years of his life, until his death at age 89.