How old is Diana Quijano, the actress who plays Eva in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” has brought new and entertaining plots in the Nuevas Lomas. One of them is the one starring Don Gilberto, a role played by Gustavo Bueno, and Eva, a character played by Diana Quijano. The new visitor in the Gonzáles environment has won not only the looks of Don Gil, but of everyone, who are intrigued with the motivation of this enigmatic lady. He knows a little more about her and the actress who plays her.

Last Wednesday, March 15, Don Gilberto starred in one of the most commented scenes. For a few minutes, The patriarch of Los Gonzáles forgot his “dove” and was mesmerized by the beauty of Eva (Diana Quijano), a woman who entered his store to buy a soda.

To his astonishment, Teresita’s father could not articulate a word until the lady with captivating eyes had to intervene again to be attended to.

“Excuse me, I don’t know what happened to me”Don Gilberto said. Meanwhile Eva, with warm kindness, replied that she should not worry about her, because she had experienced the same thing on other occasions.

The woman had never been to the neighborhood and had only come to the place to visit a friend, who apparently decided to move. While Eva explained the reason for her presence, Don Gilberto kept looking at her and again he was speechless..

the actress herself in dialogue with Trome He told what to expect from his character in the development of the story. “We got married (with Don Gilberto), I can’t say no, but many things are coming, the plot is very funny”recounted.

Furthermore, he added that what “It’s coming, it’s very funny… I didn’t know much (about the character), only that I was going to make Don Gil fall in love, they didn’t reveal much to me either… I don’t know what chapter we are in, but I think it is already known that I am Kimberly’s grandmother (Brenda Matos) and Dalila’s mother (Lucecita Ceballos)”.

Quijano explained that he was going to record until the last Friday, March 17, and would stay in Peru for another week, and then travel to Mexico, where he lives.

WHO AND HOW OLD IS DIANA QUIJANO, THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYS EVA IN “AL FONDO HAY SITIO”?

His full name is Diana Quijano Valdivieso and is a Peruvian actress, model, director and screenwriter, born in Lima on April 12, 1962 (71 years old)and for years he has lived in Mexico, where he has been undergoing treatment for the cancer he suffers from.

Lives abroad since the early 1990s. Abroad she has worked on productions of United States, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia. Thus, he has participated in productions of Telemundo, TV Azteca and Venevisión.