How old was Priscilla when she met Elvis and when did they get married?

On the occasion of the premiere of PriscillaSofia Coppola’s dramatic film which narrates the life of Elvis Presley’s former partner, many are the doubts that are generated among the audience of the film about the age difference between the two, who finally married and had a daughter together before separating.

Born in Brooklyn (New York, May 24, 1945) as Priscilla Ann Beaulieu Wagner, the young She was the daughter of James Wagner, she was an air pilot who died in an accident when she was a child.and Anna Lillian Iversen, an American of Norwegian descent who later married Paul Beaulieu, a United States Air Force officer.

After many changes of residence in the United States due to work transfers from Beaulieu, his work finally took the family to Germany and it was precisely there, in the city of Wiesbaden, where In 1959, Priscilla met Elvis at a base party, who had been drafted into the US Army.. At that time, the young woman was barely 14 years old, a decade younger than the famous singer.

Wedding

Despite her family’s opposition to their love relationship due to the fame and success of the American musician, when their courtship became public, she finally They authorized her to move to live with their Graceland ranch, in Memphis (Tennessee), with the condition that for this the musician had to propose marriage..

So it was and The wedding came on May 1, 1967.. And very shortly after, On February 1, 1968, their only daughter together would be born.Lisa Marie Presley, who died early last year (January 12, 2023).

The marriage between the two was not easy and broke up in 1972, after many infidelities on his part and his difficult temperament. A year later the divorce came and there they both agreed to joint custody of the little girl. And although the romance did not last, yes They remained friends until his death..