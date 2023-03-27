How Qknives lost more than $140,000 on Kickstarter

Qknives

Aalborg, Denmark, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

AALBORG, Denmark, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire//– After more than 140.000 USD were collected, Kickstarter stopped crowdfunding Qknives after the project was approved. Now they’re back on a new platform!

What happened?

On February 10, 2023, the Danish kitchen knife brand Qknives presented its latest high-quality knife series on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. In just 48 hours, the campaign raised more than 68.000 USD of donations. The campaign continued and on March 9th, 598 supporters pledged to support the Perfect Kitchen Knife series, raising a grand total of 147.000 USD to acquire.

With the campaign running down to 6 days, Qknives received a message from Kickstarter’s Trust and Safety team that they would suspend the campaign within 48 hours as their reseller rule was violated.

Apparently, Kickstarter had discovered Qknives’ Danish website showing the knives, which they saw as a violation of that particular rule.

Despite the knife design being 100% owned and developed by Qknives, there was no way on Kickstarter to challenge the suspension.

The rescue

Qknives had to think fast and come up with a plan B to bring back the supporters and the funds raised.

The company approached another major crowdfunding platform (Indiegogo) to get their approval for the campaign to be moved and run on their platform, subject to their rules. In this way, Qknives was able to get going again and win back the money it had raised.

So far, Qknives has recovered almost $100,000 from the Kickstarter campaign and aims to raise at least the same amount on Indiegogo as it did on Kickstarter.

Visit Qknives’ Indiegogo page here.

The Perfect Kitchen Knife Series – Why is it better?

67 layers of high-quality Damascus steel with a core of VG-10 steel .

. More durable, more ergonomic Rosenholzgriff for optimal control and performance.

for optimal control and performance. Japanese knife making combined with minimalist scandinavian Design thinking.

Design thinking. Developed by Frederik Lund (Industrial Engineer) in collaboration with Michelin star chef Michael Nørtoft.

Michael Nørtoft. design protection by the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) to protect the knife design.

You can now support Qknives through their Indiegogo page; Get the complete knife set for just $499 (59% off retail).

Editorial notes:

You will find high-resolution images, logos and videos here

For more information see here on the Qknives Indiegogo page.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040962/Qknives.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/wie-qknives-mehr-als-140-000-usd-auf-kickstarter-verlor-301782608.html

Original content by: Qknives, transmitted by news aktuell