How services will work this long weekend

The long weekend is approaching and the modality in which the public services and private activities in Rosario on the occasion of the Easter celebrations.

This Thursday the 6th is a non-working day and Friday the 7th of April is a holiday. For this reason, the banking entities announced that branches will be closed both days and to operate, you are invited to use the terminals and ATMs.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Rosario explained that the schedules of the urban transport of passengers will be according to the average holiday on Thursday the 6th and a holiday on Friday the 7th. Meanwhile, Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th will operate with the usual schedule for all weekends.

Taxis will have normal activity both Thursday and Friday and the Movi Card User Service Center and Sube Management Unit will remain open at the Bus Terminal (Cafferata 702) Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

are guaranteed guards in municipal hospitals, the San Martín polyclinic, the Martin Maternity Hospital and the Women’s Comprehensive Care Area of ​​the Roque Sáenz Peña Hospital.

District municipal centers will not serve the public. Trash collection will operate as normalincluding the differentiated collection service for large waste.

Likewise, neighbors were asked to remove the waste at the times in which the collector passes in order to maintain the cleanliness of the containers, and avoid bad odors and overflows.

The La Piedad and El Salvador cemeteries will be open at its usual visiting hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The holiday will not interfere with scheduled operations or preventive and control tasks. Breathalyzer controls, inspections at events and shops, and attention to claims that enter through 147 will be carried out normally.

the system of metered parking It will govern according to the following schedule:

Thursday 6: normal operation

Friday 7: holiday without operation

Saturday 8: normal operation

While the spaces for exclusive lanes in the city will not work on Thursday or Friday. The one corresponding to Metrobus in the northern zone will do so.

The operation of the system public bicycles It will be available every day for 24 hours.