How the digital menu for WhatsApp works | Practical Guide

Restaurants, snack bars and small businesses can set up a digital menu for WhatsApp to publicize their offers, serve customers through the platform and close orders.

The digital menu can be created and organized through the catalog feature in WhatsApp Business — the application version intended for companies.

How to set up a digital menu on WhatsApp Business

With the WhatsApp Business application, owners of commercial establishments can sell their products through the platform by offering items through the “Catalog” tab.

In WhatsApp Business, click the more options button in the upper right corner; Enter “Business Tools” and then “Catalog”; Click on “Add item” to add a new product; Fill in the fields about the product, with name, description and value; Click on “Add images” to illustrate the product; By clicking on “Save”, the product will be displayed in the company’s catalogue.

To organize the offer of products in the WhatsApp business profile, use the “Collection” option to create categories in your digital menu.

Enter “Business Tools” and then “Catalog”; Click on “Add Collection”; Enter the name of the collection (such as “cakes” or “savouries”) and click “Next”; Select the catalog items you want to include in the collection and click “Ok”.

A good organization of the digital menu is essential to win customers and increase sales via WhatsApp. Therefore, bet on classifying items into categories, with complete descriptions and attractive illustrative images.

Inventory management

Merchants can manage stock through the “Catalog” tab and hide out-of-stock products.

Access “Business Tools” and click on “Catalog”; Click on the product you want to hide; In the upper right corner, click the options button; Select the “Hide” option and confirm; The product is flagged as hidden in the business profile catalog.

To put the product back on sale, simply return to the item, enter the options and click on “Show”. Businesses can register up to 500 items in the WhatsApp Business catalog.

Among the benefits of creating a digital menu on WhatsApp are the possibility of sharing the catalog on other platforms and social networks and sending the updated menu to customers who have already purchased in the store.

Customer Experience in WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp users can find companies in the food sector using the application’s search tool. To order a meal, the customer can add items to the cart and chat with the restaurant to set up delivery and payment.

Enter the restaurant’s business profile; See the menu options in the “Products” section or by clicking on the “Catalog” tab; Click on the product to see the complete description; Add the item to the cart or select the “chat with the company” option; Click on “view cart” and then “place order” to place your order.

The product request is sent to the establishment in a WhatsApp conversation, through which the payment and delivery method will be negotiated.

Digital menu services and WhatsApp automation

Some companies provide digital menu creation services with WhatsApp integration and automation features, such as using a virtual assistant to respond to customer messages.

Among these companies are: Anota Aí, Menu Digital, Alloy and Meu Cardápio, with prices and hiring plans adapted to each business — whether by volume of orders or management needs.

They offer services such as:

POS system (point of sale) to manage online sales, such as WhatsApp;

Personalized digital menu;

Order manager;

Sales control;

Virtual attendant;

iFood module;

automated PIX;

Register of couriers.

Restaurants should always include a link to a digital menu or website in their WhatsApp business profile to increase the chance that their customers will find the food they want and place orders.